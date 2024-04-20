Second Home vs. Investment Property: What’s the Difference?

Image source: Upsplash/The Motley Fool Are you interested in buying a vacation home that you can rent out when you aren’t there? How about a home in a vacation area that you live in during the winter months and rent to tenants for the rest of the year? Or do you want to buy a property to turn into an Airbnb, and use it occasionally yourself? If you’ve considered any of these options, you should know that there’s a difference between a second home and an investment property.