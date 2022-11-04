Pfizer, Audi, Mondelez Join Growing List Of Companies Pausing Ads On Twitter Several years ago, when the "liberal, tolerant" left first decided to cancel Zerohedge , they did so using their two favorite eradication strategies: deplatforming (we were removed from Facebook and Twitter, a death sentence for most websites that depend on media powerhouses for their traffic, luckily we are not one of them) and demonetization (we lost ads hosted by Google, Amazon, and various other platforms, and we also were booted by PayPal, which in retrospect was a lucky outcome).