NQ Update - Bull and Bear scenarios E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! hungry_hippo Well, I promised you whipsaw and you got it Not sure where this is headed so I'm giving you guys both scenarios: - Red if RSI needs to go oversold before a pump - Green if MFI keeps rising (overlay of this week's bounce) Made some beer money with GME puts this morning, left the profit in one (lol) put contract for next week.