California Reveals All Job Gains In 2023 Were Fake In the past year we have discussed on multiple occasions that US labor market data has been repeatedly doctored to artificially appear better than it really is (see "Here Is The "Unexpected" Reason Why The Fed Will Rush To Cut Rates As Soon As Possible", "Philadelphia Fed Admits US Payrolls Overstated By At Least 800,000" and "Here Comes The Job Shock: Philadelphia Fed Admits US Jobs "Overstated" By At Least 1.