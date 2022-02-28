Ticket Prices For Duke Vs. UNC Are Obscene As Coach K’s Final Game Will Likely Smash Records

Getty Image / Grant Halverson Coach K’s final home game as the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball coach will take place this coming weekend against rival UNC Ticket prices to Coach K’s final home game are already the highest most people have ever seen for a regular season game and they’re getting higher Read more College Basketball articles right here Coach K is set to coach in his final home game as the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball coach this coming weekend when Duke hosts rival UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium.