Powell Is Promoting A Public Perception Of Inflation That Is False: Fed Admits It In New Forecasts Submitted by Joseph Carson, former chief economist of Alliance Bernstein Fed Is Promoting A Public Perception of Inflation That Is False - Fed Admits It In New Forecasts The Federal Reserve continues to claim that the current run-up in consumer price inflation is "transitory," pushed higher due to base effects and a temporary burst in pent-up demand as the economy re-opens.