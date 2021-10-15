Doctor Who Season 13 Trailer, Guest Cast Revealed!

The full-length Doctor Who Season 13 trailer is here! Joining cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, and Jacob Anderson are for Whittaker's last season are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey).