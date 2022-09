NATURAL GAS HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:NG1! muulelupito3 Here is my analysis of natural gas we have a big sell that came from the market retest as correction of bearish wave (c) with a high strong momentum after US inventories of the fuel rose more than expected, still anticipating to sell more of it selling to the downside breaking below the previous low.