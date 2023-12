GOLD: New All-Time Highs - A Heavenly Surge! GOLD FUTURES COMEX_DL:GC1! FX_Professor GOLD: New All-Time Highs - A Heavenly Surge! Analysis: Gold has just achieved an incredible milestone, setting new all-time highs! This isn't just a fleeting moment; it's the beginning of a potential journey towards ambitious targets at 2134, 2250, and possibly even 2400.