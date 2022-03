Oil Trendline Test CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! cayala93 1D - PSAR Flipped Negative 1D - Decreased sell volume 4H - Lower Lows formed 4H - Price crossed under 50 MA 1H - Bearish Divergences ( RSI , Stoch , CCI , ADP) 1H - Price crossed over 50 MA Expecting retest of weekly trendline and hit .