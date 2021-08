Tearful Virginia Teacher Resigns At School Board Meeting, Denounces "Highly Politicized Agendas" Authored by Masooma Haq via The Epoch Times, A Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) teacher in Virginia resigned in front of the school board Tuesday, saying that she refused to “be a cog in a machine” that forces her to transmit their “highly politicized agendas” to children.