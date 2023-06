"Obstructionist And Unacceptable": House GOP To Hold FBI Director In Contempt Of Congress Authored by Jackson Richman via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), FBI Director Christopher Wray has refused to comply with a May 30 deadline to hand over a document alleging that then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national were allegedly involved in a criminal scheme, announced House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.