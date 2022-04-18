A Timeline Of Chef Alton Brown Dissing Buffalo’s Wings Then Coming Back To See The Light

iStockphoto / bhofack2 Years ago, Chef Alton Brown went to the city of Buffalo to eat Buffalo Wings and had a bad enough experience to diss the entire city and piss off over a million people Here we break down the timeline of Alton Brown pissing off Buffalonians and realizing the error of his judgment while finally coming around to see the light Read more FOOD stories here One of the quickest ways to make yourself unwelcome in just about any major city in America is to show up and tell the locals their signature food dish is awful and overrated.