"Democratic Party Big Gov't Machine" Explained In Flow Charts Tyler O'Neil, managing editor of The Daily Signal, has done a deep dive on the radical left's complex, dark money networks - what Elon Musk calls the "Democratic Party big government machine" - which heavily influence the administrative state on issues like education, borders, climate change, transgender ideology, elections, foreign policy, and the weaponization of federal agencies against political enemies, like former President Trump and Musk.