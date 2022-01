"In 10 Years Half Of All Financial Transactions Will Touch Ethereum" - Iconic Crypto Fund Responds To JPMorgan's Ethereum Hit Piece Perhaps having grown tired of bashing bitcoin which had become one of his main pastimes for the past two years, JPMorgan quant (and rising in-house expert cryptoskeptic) Nick Panigirtzoglou shifted his attention to ethereum last week, and at the risk of infuriating his (very wealthy) web 3.