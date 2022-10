Dow Soars Towards Best Month In 84 Years Amid 'Eye-Wateringly Speculative YOLO-ing' Lots of chatter this week about a Fed 'pause', 'mini-pivot', or 'step-down' in its hawkishness that provided the narrative for every buying-panic, and given that expectations for The Fed's terminal rate were unchanged on the week (shifting significantly hawkishly today), but the subsequent rate-cut expectations shifted dovishly, it appears traders are focused on the middle 'mini-pivot'.