Getty Image / Christian Petersen The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers went to battle for 7 games during the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals Kendrick Perkins was hoping LeBron James wouldn’t be available for the 7th gam He revealed that he wished for LeBron to tear his ACL During the 2008 NBA playoffs, the world was introduced to one of the most interesting rivalries of LeBron James’ career.