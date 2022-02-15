Hungover Matthew And Kelly Stafford Discuss Partying At Drake’s House After Winning The Super Bowl

Getty Image / Christian Petersen After getting only one hour of sleep the night after the Super Bowl, Kelly and Matthew Stafford woke up to record Kelly’s podcast while “still hammered” (her words, not mine) They discussed how cruel it is to have to go to Disney hungover with kids after winning the Super Bowl and how epic the afterparty was at Drake’s house after the game Read more NFLL articles here Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a win over Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI and with great power comes great responsibility.