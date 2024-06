KitKat-Maker Warns 'Cocoaflation' Will Send Chocolate Bar Prices Higher For Consumers Mark Davies, managing director at Nestlé Confectionery UK & Ireland, has issued a stark warning to chocolate lovers: while secured and hedged supplies of cocoa beans have kept KitKat bar prices relatively low amid the cocoa price storm, the full impact is about to be felt as candy bar prices will be hiked.