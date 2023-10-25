Wall Street Vol Legend "50 Cent" Unveils His Top 2024 Trade With "Extraordinary Upside" Jonathan '50 cent' Ruffer - infamous for his scooping up massive profits in front of the options market steamroller over the past few years - is back with a new trade for 2024: Japanic! Jonathan '50 cent' Ruffer Instead of snapping up VIX options priced at 50 cents (hence his nickname), he explains in his latest letter to investors that he has a "big position" in the Japanese Yen - betting that the currency will collapse "violently" some time soon (as a reminder, The BoJ meets next week).