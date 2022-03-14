With Chinese Commodity Tycoon Bailed Out, LME Announces Nickel Market To Reopen With the Nickel market shuttered after a Chinese stainless steel tycoon was caught with a historic, potentially fatal $8 billion margin call hanging over its head, today the London Metal Exchange announced that it will reopen its nickel market on Wednesday, more than a week after it was closed last Monday, after the Chinese company at the center of the epic short squeeze was bailed out by a consortium of banks led by JPMorgan which is also the largest counterparty to the short (for a detailed breakdown read "The 18 Minutes of Trading Chaos That Broke the Nickel Market") .