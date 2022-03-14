Zero Hedge

With Chinese Commodity Tycoon Bailed Out, LME Announces Nickel Market To Reopen

With Chinese Commodity Tycoon Bailed Out, LME Announces Nickel Market To Reopen With the Nickel market shuttered after a Chinese stainless steel tycoon was caught with a historic, potentially fatal $8 billion margin call hanging over its head, today the London Metal Exchange announced that it will reopen its nickel market on Wednesday, more than a week after it was closed last Monday, after the Chinese company at the center of the epic short squeeze was bailed out by a consortium of banks led by JPMorgan which is also the largest counterparty to the short (for a detailed breakdown read "The 18 Minutes of Trading Chaos That Broke the Nickel Market") .

