JEITO CAPITAL BECOMES A KEY PLAYER IN THE FINANCING OF LIFE SCIENCES IN EUROPE WITH THE CLOSING OF JEITO I AT €534 MILLION ($630 MILLION)

JeitoI exceeds target and becomes the largest European fund dedicated to the lifesciences sector

Jeito Capital is dedicated to working with biotech entrepreneursto providefinancial and expert supportin continuity to accelerate patients' access to groundbreaking therapies

Paris, September 20, 2021 – Jeito Capital, a rapidly growing, new, independent Private Equity firm dedicated to biotech and biopharma, today announced the final closing of its first fund, Jeito I, at €534 million ($630 million), exceeding its original target of €500 million.