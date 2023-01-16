Fully Priced-In: Even Goldman Expects Sharp Contraction In Profit Margins In 2023 There has been a bizarre episode of cognitive dissonance developing within Goldman's trading desk and research departments over the past three months: as readers may recall, some time in late September, just as stocks slumped near their 2022 lows for the second time, Goldman's chief equity strategist David Kostin - who had heretofore been one of the staunchest equity bulls - slashed his market outlook and his S&P price target, which he now sees closing unchanged from its Friday level, or right at 4,000.