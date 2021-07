UNC Caves, Grants Tenure To '1619 Project' Founder Nikole Hanna-Jones After launching a media crusade that bashed UNC as 'racist' for denying her tenure along with the offer of a lucrative teaching side gig, NYT writer and '1619 Project' founder Nikole Hannah-Jones has succeeded in her quest to strong-arm her alma mater into granting her tenure even before she started her new gig as an assistant professor in the school's journalism program, the Grey Lady reported.