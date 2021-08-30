China Foreign Minister Slams Blinken For "Double Standards" And Fighting Terrorism "In A Selective Way" In the aftermath of Biden's catastrophic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, which not only handed the country with its vast natural resources to the Taliban on a silver platter along with tens of billions in ultra-modern US weapons, led to the deaths of at least 13 US service members, and also created a historic power vacuum just waiting for China and Russia to swoop in and realign the balance of power in Asia, China has taken particular delight in the unprecedented humiliation the US is suffering under its nearly octogenarian president, while also rubbing salt in the wound.