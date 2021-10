The Spirituality Behind Bitcoin Authored by Mark Jeftovic via Bombthrower.com, "they worshiped the dragon because he gave his authority to the beast; and they worshiped the beast, saying 'Who is like the Beast, and able to wage war against it?'" If ‘The Beast’ is CCP-style social credit, the answer is Bitcoin Something I’ve been thinking about more often lately is the almost otherworldly timing of the appearance of Bitcoin on the world stage.