ES daily 03/16: be prepared for quad witching day E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! duckwade ES is boosted by the news that China will boost its economy in the first quarter, and there is progress in the Russia/Ukraine peace talk, it reached morning high around 4239, then slow pullback until Fed announce the 0.