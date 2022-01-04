The Real Winners In Afghanistan: Private Contractors After 20 years in Afghanistan which featured more than 22,000 US servicemember casualties, an official 46,000 civilians killed - including 7 children droned by the Biden administration on its way out, and trillions added to the US national debt, there are really two winners; The Taliban - which carved a path to Kabul in a matter of days and recovered billions of US military hardware left behind during the botch Biden withdrawal, and private contractors, who have raked in trillions according to the Wall Street Journal.