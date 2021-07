"Most People Don't Wanna Turn To Brian Stelter To Tell Them What's Real": CNN Guest Obliterates 'Reliable Sources' Host Controversial author Michael Wolff (of dubious Trump White House 'tell-all' and earpiece malarkey fame) was trotted out on CNN Sunday, where he proceeded (was allowed) to excoriate "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter for doing a "terrible job" and being "full of sanctimony.