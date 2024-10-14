Google Agrees To Buy Nuclear Power From Small Modular Reactors To Be Built By Kairos Power First it was Amazon, then Microsoft, now Google telegraphs why the "next AI trade" will generate obnoxious amounts of alpha in the coming years by sending the same message: i) it's all about how all those data centers will be powered, and ii) in the future a growing number of data centers will be powered by small modular nuclear reactors.