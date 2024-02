NQ1! BEARISH BIAS RIGHT NOW| SHORT E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! EliteTradingSignals Hello,Friends! NQ1! is making a bullish rebound on the 2H TF and is nearing the resistance line above while we are generally bearish biased on the pair due to our previous 1W candle analysis, thus making a trend-following short a good option for us with the target being the 17861.