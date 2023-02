NASDAQ E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! Geraldq Price nearly hit the equal high on the 4h TF, filling the 4h gap, I'm expecting pullback from this rally also after this fill gap on the higher TF, price on the lower time frame however showed stop hunt formation also fill gap on the 15m, if price showing any fill gap formation again for the sell, I will enter my short position.