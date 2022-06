Getty Image / Cliff Hawkins Charles Barkley once again discussed Zion Williamson’s weight today Barkley also revealed what he would do for a $200 million contract Read more BroBible articles here Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from letting his opinions be known about the stars of the NBA, but if there is one player in the league who has seemingly found himself in Barkley’s crosshairs more frequently than anybody else this season, it’s Zion Williamson.