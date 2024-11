"The Manhattan Project" Of Our Time: Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy To Head Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where they will "slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," according to an official release from the Trump-Vance transition team, which called this "potentially, the "Manhattan Project" of our time.