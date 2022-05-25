#ES_Futures 5.26.22 Overview for Globex and RTH E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! OneGoodTradeAway Today we broke into 3971-4030 range and came back in, N period bounced right from tomorrows T+2 High area of 3954, will we be able to stay above T+2 until tomorrow and get back over 3971-76 and maybe get more buy ins to take the upper stops and test the top of that range at 4025-4030 which is also a level we came through a few times already that hasnt been tested since last break down on the 18th, or do we accept back in T+2 and test the lower stops? Month end is coming up and 3 day weekend, maybe we can end on a positive note .