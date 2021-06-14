powerfull sell butterfly pattern on 4hour and daily chart E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 sell price is near 14180 sl=100 trailstop=200,,,, it can crash wild and see fibo 61% (if can break trend) even see fibo 161% 12500 to 12200 !!! if your sell open ,dont close it soon,give 10 day time (time for mini crash , down currection) ,close before 13460 trend is stupid dont inter buy sooner than 12500,look like this time nasdaq want see daily EMA200(big orange line 12650) note=it is 'possible nasdaq by news go upper than 14180 (like 14200), but butterfly pattern will be allive and wild sell each second can start (currection) advice=for next days looking for sell but with SL on high us yield ready to fly up too .