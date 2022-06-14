Zero Hedge

Goldman Joins 75bps Rate Hike Bandwagon, Warns It Will Trigger Recession First JPM, and now Goldman has fallen in line and following the unexpected reversal from WSJ Fed-whisperer, Nick Timiraos, the vampire squid not only also expects the Fed to hike 75bps on Wednesday, but warns that by doing so the Fed "risks" sparking a recession, which of course is not a risk but is precisely what the Fed is aiming at at this point because as we explained yesterday, the deterioration in the labor force absent a recession would be too slow to resolve the inflation problem in the near term.

