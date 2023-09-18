Quantum Leap Tackles L.A. Riots, Salem Witch Trials in Full Season 2 Trailer — WATCH

Pretty soon, Ben Song (played by Raymond Lee) will have more jobs than Barbie. NBC has unveiled the full trailer for Quantum Leap’s second season, which will see the time traveler take on loads more new roles — including spy, Nazi puncher, L.
Pretty soon, Ben Song (played by Raymond Lee) will have more jobs than Barbie. NBC has unveiled the full trailer for Quantum Leap’s second season, which will see the time traveler take on loads more new roles — including spy, Nazi puncher, L.
Свежие комментарии