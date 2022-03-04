Tristan Thompson Is Eager For Blood In First Bulls Game Against Grayson Allen Since Alex Caruso Injury

Getty Image / Jonathan Daniel The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks meet on Friday night for the first time since Grayson Allen viciously fouled and injured Alex Caruso Chicago’s Tristan Thompson was asked about the potential of a ‘chippy’ matchup and it sounds like this game has the potential for violence Read more NBA stories right here The Milwaukee Bucks face the Chicago Bulls (on Friday evening) for the first time since Grayson Allen committed a dangerous and violent foul on Alex Caruso back on January 21st.