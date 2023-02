A Bigger Picture Look At US Housing Affordability (Or Just How Over-Priced Are American Homes) Via Political Calculations blog, What can you discover when you chart median new home sale prices against median household income? Here's the visualized beginning of the answer to that question, using annual data from 1967 through 2021 and monthly data from December 2000 through December 2022! What you first see is there are some long running and often linear relationships between these two variables.