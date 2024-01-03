US Debt Hits A Record $34.001 Trillion The US Treasury has a morbid habit of revealing big, round numbers of debt around major calendar milestones, and the new 2024 year was no different because according to the latest Treasury Daily Statement published after the close today and reflecting the US Treasury's financial statements as of Dec 29, 2023, total US debt as of the end of the year was - drumroll - just over $34 trillion for the first time ever, or $34,001,493,655,565.