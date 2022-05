Unsplash America is home to plenty of prime locations to get your party on in the summer, but some stick out more than the rest Here are the top cities and towns to check out during the warmer months for a guaranteed good time Check out more travel tips here From the idyllic silence of Montana’s natural landscape to the boisterous roar of New York City’s endless hustle and bustle, our great country hosts perhaps the widest array of summer destinations than any other nation in the world.