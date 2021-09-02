Orphalan announces FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the treatment of Wilson’s Disease

Orphalan announces FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the treatment of Wilson’s DiseaseOrphalan announces FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the treatment of Wilson’s Disease —NDA supported by positive data fromPhase 3 CHELATE clinical trial — TETA 4-HCl previously granted Orphan Drug Designation for first-line treatment of Wilson’s Disease Paris, France – 2 September 2021 – Orphalan SA, a Company that identifies, develops and delivers worldwide therapies for orphan diseases, today announces that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the first-line treatment of Wilson’s Disease.