28 july = dax best sl is ? DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 always on dax ( even gold ) for SL use 15min chart last clear low/high understand? if you cant find clear high/low, according robot calculation best sl on dax is 40 point ,best trailstop is 40 point too best size on dax = for per 1000$ balance max 0.