Apple Slides On China Sales Slump And Soft Service Revenue, Despite Tariff Frontrunning Revenue Boost And New $100BN Buyback Ahead of Apple's earnings report this afternoon, which concludes the results from big 4 group of the Mag 7 (including MSFT, META and AMZN) UBS said that sentiment was a 5/10, with the bank's analyst expecting some pull-forward offsetting soft demand, while creating tougher 2H compares with the consensus too optimistic.