Elon Musk Says Target Will Face Shareholder Lawsuits Amid Trans Controversy Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), As Target’s stock price has taken a beating amid conservative backlash over the company’s decision to sell LGBT-themed items and clothing, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Friday that it’s just a matter of time before Target faces lawsuits for “destruction of shareholder value.