Nyxoah Reports Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results REGULATED INFORMATION Nyxoah Reports Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial ResultsMont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – March 24, 2022, 9:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today reported financial and operating results for the full year ending December 31, 2021.