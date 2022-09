Homeland Security May Have Allowed Dangerous, Unvetted Afghans Into US: Inspector General Authored by Naveen Anthrapully via The Epoch Times, During the evacuation of Afghanistan from July 2021 to January 2022, the United States brought nearly 80,000 Afghan citizens into the United States, but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) failed to fully vet some of the evacuees, potentially allowing individuals who pose a national security risk into the country, according to a recent report.