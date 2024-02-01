Apple Slides On Plunging China Sales, Service Revenue Miss, Disappointing Guidance After Amazon and Facebook reported blowout earnings, sending their stocks up double digits after hours and soothing the bitter taste left from the recent disappointing earnings from MSFT, TSLA and GOGL, everyone was looking at the last Mag 7 of them all, the (formerly?) biggest company in the world, Apple which however left a bit to be desired, because while the iPhone maker reported both revenue and EPS which beat (iPhone sales actually beat this time while Mac, iPad and Wearables all missed), the company's Greater China revenue disappointed, coming in below estimates, with Service revenues also disappointing.