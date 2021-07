As Richard Nixon's self-declared "war on drugs" reaches its 50th birthday—he declared drugs "public enemy number one" and pledged to "fight and defeat that enemy" at a June 17, 1971 press conference—a pair of US representatives are ready to end the half-century campaign that has seen hundreds of billions of dollars burned, millions of people arrested, and relationships between communities and law enforcement strained, all without ever even coming close to defeating that "enemy.